FPIs double down on Nifty option sales ahead of MPC policy outcome

Potential gains and losses for FPIs

For instance, if an FPI sold a 24000 call and a 23000 put when the Nifty was at 23500 he would have earned a premium of ₹42 a share (75 shares to a contract), based on Monday's volume weighted average price. He would pocket this ₹42 if by expiry on Thursday the Nifty was unchanged at 23500. However, if Nifty closed at 22900, he would incur a loss of ₹58 (23000-42) a share as that would be the payout to the 23000 put buyer.