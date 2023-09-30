FPIs offload ₹14,768 crore in Indian equities, turn net sellers in September; What led to trend reversal?
FPIs have sold ₹14,768 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹13,810 crore as of September 29, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) gave a muted performance on D-Street and emerged net sellers in September, on record-high US bond yields and a stronger US dollar. FPIs have sold ₹14,768 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹13,810 crore as of September 29, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started