FPIs offload ₹19,994 crore from Indian equities on US market uptrend: What should retail investors do?

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their robust selling streak in the Indian market, with the sell-off hitting a record high in October amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and cheaper valuations in the Chinese stock market. The FPI outflows recorded in October were the highest ever in a single month in Indian markets. Notably, this comes ahead of the US Presidential Election Results. FPIs turned net sellers in October after a sharp U-turn over global cues.
This comes after an aggressive buying streak recorded in September when FPI inflows were the most year-to-date (YTD), hitting a nine-month high after the supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess