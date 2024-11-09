Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs offload 19,994 crore from Indian equities on US market uptrend: What should retail investors do?

FPIs offload ₹19,994 crore from Indian equities on US market uptrend: What should retail investors do?

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs offloaded 19,994 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at 16,477 crore as of November 8, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs continued to offload from Indian markets after the recent US market strength. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their robust selling streak in the Indian market, with the sell-off hitting a record high in October amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and cheaper valuations in the Chinese stock market. The FPI outflows recorded in October were the highest ever in a single month in Indian markets. Notably, this comes ahead of the US Presidential Election Results. FPIs turned net sellers in October after a sharp U-turn over global cues.

This comes after an aggressive buying streak recorded in September when FPI inflows were the most year-to-date (YTD), hitting a nine-month high after the supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

