FPIs offload ₹20,000 crore in Indian equities in four sessions on rising US bond yields
In four trading sessions, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian equities worth ₹20,000 crore as US bond yields climbed on expectations of the US Fed maintaining a tighter monetary policy, driven by a surge in March inflation figures and robust retail sales data.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a substantial surge in U.S. bond yields, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have divested Indian equities worth over ₹20,000 crore in just four trading sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started