Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a substantial surge in U.S. bond yields, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have divested Indian equities worth over ₹20,000 crore in just four trading sessions.

On Thursday, FPIs sold ₹4,260 crore, followed by ₹4,468 crore on Tuesday and ₹3,268 crore on Monday. Last Friday (April 12), they offloaded ₹8,027 crore, bringing the cumulative four-day sell-off to ₹20,023 crore, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

Consequently, Indian benchmark indices have witnessed significant declines in recent sessions. Over the past five trading days, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex concluded in negative territory, experiencing losses of 2.85% and 2.9%, respectively.

FPIs selling trend of selling is not confined to India alone; foreign investors are also divesting from stocks in other emerging markets. They perceive safer opportunities with lower risk in assets such as government-backed bonds and gold.

US bond yields have seen a consistent uptrend since the March inflation data surpassed analysts' expectations. Additionally, the US economy displayed strength with retail sales surging 0.7% in March, exceeding the anticipated 0.3%, indicating resilient consumer spending despite interest rates hitting a 23-year high.

The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield rose close to 5% on Thursday, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose by nearly 5 basis points to 4.633%.

Further, the recent release of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region expanded by the most in two years in April on the strength of new orders and shipments of finished goods, although factory employment continued to fall, which showed strength in the U.S. economy, as per the media reports.

"The sharp spike in US bond yields triggered big FII selling which touched ₹4,260 crore yesterday. More FII selling can be expected in the near-term putting pressure on large Caps. Investors may wait for clarity to emerge on the geopolitical front. Uncertainty is very high," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Amid unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran, Iraq, and Syria, Indian stocks extended their downward trend for the sixth consecutive trading session on Friday. The Nifty 50 dropped 0.99% to hit an intraday low of 21,777.65 points, while the Sensex plummeted by 0.92% to reach a day's low of 71,816 points.

These reports emerged amid expectations of potential retaliatory actions from Israel following attacks attributed to Iran the previous weekend.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee plummeted to a another historic low of 83.83 against the US dollar, driven by the strengthening of the US dollar index, which surged following an uptick in US Treasury yields.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

