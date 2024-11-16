FPIs offload ₹22,420 crore from Indian equities in November: 5 key factors behind sell-off

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their robust selling streak in Indian markets in the first fortnight of this month, amid the uptrend in the US market and US bond yields, which was fueled by Republican Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections and the latest US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut verdict. However, the US Fed has clarified that it is no hurry to cut rates.
FPI sell-off hit a record high in October amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and cheaper valuations in the Chinese stock market. FPI outflows recorded in October were the highest ever in a single month in Indian markets. FPIs turned net sellers in October after a sharp U-turn over global cues.
According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs offloaded ₹22,420 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at ₹26,343 crore as of November 15, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. October's FPI outflow hit a 10-month high, the highest sell-off from the Indian market YTD. The total debt investment was ₹362 crore.
