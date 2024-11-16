FPIs offload ₹22,420 crore from Indian equities in November: 5 key factors behind sell-off

  • FPIs offloaded 22,420 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at 26,343 crore as of November 15, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

Nikita Prasad
Published16 Nov 2024, 09:48 PM IST
FPIs offloaded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,420 crore in November; Photo: iStock
FPIs offloaded ₹22,420 crore in November; Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their robust selling streak in Indian markets in the first fortnight of this month, amid the uptrend in the US market and US bond yields, which was fueled by Republican Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections and the latest US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut verdict. However, the US Fed has clarified that it is no hurry to cut rates.

FPI sell-off hit a record high in October amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and cheaper valuations in the Chinese stock market. FPI outflows recorded in October were the highest ever in a single month in Indian markets. FPIs turned net sellers in October after a sharp U-turn over global cues.

According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs offloaded 22,420 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at 26,343 crore as of November 15, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. October's FPI outflow hit a 10-month high, the highest sell-off from the Indian market YTD. The total debt investment was 362 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsFPIs offload ₹22,420 crore from Indian equities in November: 5 key factors behind sell-off

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,785.00130.00
    Chennai
    75,791.00130.00
    Delhi
    75,943.00130.00
    Kolkata
    75,795.00130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.