FPIs offload ₹28,242 crore in Indian equities, continue selling streak since April: What's fueling the outflow?
FPIs offloaded ₹28,242 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹27,082 crore as of May 17, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned aggressive sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to elections and the hawkish stance from global central banks has led to subdued activity in the domestic stock market this month, which has also weighed on investor sentiment.
