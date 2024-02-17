FPIs offload ₹29,520 crore in Indian equities as sell-off continues in February: What's behind this trend?
FPIs have sold ₹3,776 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹19,608 crore as of February 16, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started February on a positive note but took a U-turn on weak global cues and continued January's selling streak in Indian markets. According to market experts, FPIs continue buying in primary markets and debt, counterbalanced the total net sell-off amount so far in February. However, the capital outflow by FPIs stands at ₹29,520 crore so far in 2024.
