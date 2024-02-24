FPIs offload ₹424 crore in Indian equities as outflows sharply decline in February: Here's why
FPIs have sold ₹424 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹18,633 crore as of February 23, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued January's selling streak in Indian markets, however the outflows have sharply declined in February. According to market experts, FPIs continue buying in primary markets and debt, counterbalanced the total net sell-off amount so far in February. However, the capital outflow by FPIs stands at ₹26,168 crore so far in 2024.
