Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have tuned net sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their momentum of buying this month with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). This comes after reporting solid inflows in the previous fiscal. However, experts are doubtful if the inflows will continue in the near-term due to the India-Mauritius tax treaty and weak global cues.

FPIs have offloaded ₹5,254 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹8,982 crore as of April 19, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt outflows stand at ₹6,174 crore so far this month.

