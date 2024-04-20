Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs offload 5,254 crore in Indian equities on high US bond yields, turn net sellers in debt markets

FPIs offload ₹5,254 crore in Indian equities on high US bond yields, turn net sellers in debt markets

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs have offloaded 5,254 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at 8,982 crore as of April 19, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR

FPIs snapped their buying streak on high US bond yields. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have tuned net sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their momentum of buying this month with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). This comes after reporting solid inflows in the previous fiscal. However, experts are doubtful if the inflows will continue in the near-term due to the India-Mauritius tax treaty and weak global cues.

FPIs have offloaded 5,254 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at 8,982 crore as of April 19, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt outflows stand at 6,174 crore so far this month.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
