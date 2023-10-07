FPIs offload ₹7,998 crore in Indian equities; extend selling streak on high US bond yields; check details
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling streak in the first week of October that started since last month, on record-high US bond yields and a stronger US dollar. FPIs have sold ₹7,998 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹6,024 crore as of October 6, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
