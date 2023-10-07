Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs offload 7,998 crore in Indian equities; extend selling streak on high US bond yields; check details

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs have sold 7,998 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of 6,024 crore as of October 6, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.

In the first four days of October, FPIs have sold stocks for 9,412 crore in the cash market. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling streak in the first week of October that started since last month, on record-high US bond yields and a stronger US dollar. FPIs have sold 7,998 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of 6,024 crore as of October 6, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.

The 14,768 crore-figure also includes bulk deals and investment in primary market. Excluding the bulk deals and investment through the primary market, the sell figure in the cash segment rises to 26,689 crore, according to analysts. FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 09:56 PM IST
