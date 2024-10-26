FPIs offload ₹85,790 crore in Indian equities; sell-off hits 10-month high on shift to China stocks; What next?

  • FPIs offload 85,790 crore in Indian equities; sell-off hits 10-month high on shift to China stocks; What next?

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Oct 2024, 09:34 PM IST
FPIs offloaded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85,790 crore from Indian equities in October. Photo: iStock
FPIs offloaded ₹85,790 crore from Indian equities in October. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took a sharp U-turn in October and snapped their three-month streak, turning net sellers in Indian markets amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions. This comes after an aggressive buying streak recorded in September, when FPI inflows were the highest year-to-date (YTD) and hit a nine-month high, boosted by the supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

FPIs offloaded 27,142 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at 23,101 crore as of October 4, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. This month, the total investment in debt markets is 190 crore.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 09:34 PM IST
