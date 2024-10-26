FPIs offload ₹85,790 crore in Indian equities; sell-off hits 10-month high on shift to China stocks; What next?
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took a sharp U-turn in October and snapped their three-month streak, turning net sellers in Indian markets amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions. This comes after an aggressive buying streak recorded in September, when FPI inflows were the highest year-to-date (YTD) and hit a nine-month high, boosted by the supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
FPIs offloaded ₹27,142 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at ₹23,101 crore as of October 4, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. This month, the total investment in debt markets is ₹190 crore.