FPIs offload ₹9,784 crore in Indian equities, extend selling streak into October; Will they miss a potential rally?
According to NSDL data, FPIs sold equity for ₹13,652 crore through the stock exchanges till Friday. But, they invested ₹3,868 crore through the primary market and others during the same period taking the net sell figure to ₹9,784 crore, according to analysts.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling streak in the second week of October, a trend that started last month, on high US bond yields. FPIs have sold ₹9,784 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹5,867 crore as of October 13, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
