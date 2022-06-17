Vijayakumar said, "FPIs have been selling heavily in other emerging markets like Taiwan, and South Korea too. The strengthening of the dollar and rising bond yields in the US are the major triggers for FPI selling. Since the Fed and other central banks like the Bank of England and the Swiss central bank have raised rates, there is synchronised rate hikes globally, with rising yields. Money is moving from equity to bonds. In India, FPIs continued to sell in financials and IT where their holding is the largest."

