For the week ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking said, the coming week is a holiday-shortened one and we expect volatility to remain high, thanks to the scheduled monthly expiry of January month derivatives contracts. Besides, earnings and global cues will keep the participants on the edge. On the earnings front, participants will first react to the index majors like Reliance, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank in early trade on Monday. Apart from the banking majors like Axis Bank, top names from the auto pack will be in focus as Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors will announce their numbers during the week. Besides, prominent players from other sectors like Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance, DLF, and Vedanta will also unveil their results.