FPIs pull back from Dalal Street: Should Indian investors be worried?

Foreign investors have long been seen as a key force behind India’s stock market rallies. But recent market conversations suggest that their enthusiasm may be cooling.

A comment from Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, based on feedback from an industry participant, points to a growing caution among global investors when it comes to allocating fresh capital to Indian equities.

The observations come at a time when domestic markets have delivered strong returns in recent years, driven largely by robust participation from retail investors and domestic institutional investors (DIIs). However, foreign flows—historically a key driver of market momentum—appear to be facing headwinds.

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According to data from NSDL, FPIs offloaded ₹166,286 crore worth of Indian stocks in 2025. This year, in less than four months, the outflows have crossed previous levels to hit ₹177,271 crore already.

Why FPIs Matter Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) play a significant role in shaping Indian equity markets. Their inflows can boost liquidity, support valuations, and drive sectoral trends. Conversely, sustained outflows can lead to volatility, currency pressure, and corrections in equity prices.

While domestic investors have increasingly cushioned the impact of FPI selling, the absence of strong foreign inflows can still influence market sentiment and valuation multiples.

Also Read | FPI equity assets hit harder by US-Iran war than covid

Key Concerns Flagged by Global Investors Several factors appear to be contributing to the cautious stance among global investors.

1. Valuation Concerns

Indian equities are currently trading at relatively higher valuation multiples compared to many emerging and developed markets. Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for benchmark indices have remained elevated, even as earnings growth expectations moderate. This makes India less attractive for value-focused global funds.

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2. Geopolitical Exposure

India is perceived as being vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, particularly oil price volatility. As a major importer of crude oil, any sharp increase in prices can widen the current account deficit, weaken the rupee, and drive inflation.

3. Currency Dynamics

The rupee’s trajectory remains an important consideration for foreign investors. Currency depreciation can erode returns for dollar-based investors, even if equity markets perform well in local terms.

4. Limited ‘AI-Led’ Opportunities

Global markets have recently seen strong investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven companies. Some investors believe that India currently lacks large-scale listed companies that can directly benefit from the AI boom in a way comparable to global peers.

Shift in Global Capital Allocation Another trend highlighted is the reallocation of capital to other regions. Markets such as Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and parts of Europe are attracting incremental flows due to relatively better valuations, stronger export linkages, or thematic opportunities such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

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Additionally, investors who have already made significant gains in Indian equities over the past few years may be booking profits and diversifying into other geographies.

Policy and Tax Considerations Taxation and transaction costs also play a role in investment decisions. Changes in India’s capital gains tax structure—both long-term capital gains (LTCG) and short-term capital gains (STCG)—along with increases in the securities transaction tax (STT), are being cited as factors that may reduce the relative attractiveness of Indian markets.

While these changes are aimed at improving tax compliance and revenue, they can impact post-tax returns for foreign investors when compared with other jurisdictions.

The Domestic Cushion Despite these concerns, India’s markets have demonstrated resilience. Domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and retail investors have significantly increased their participation. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) continue to see steady inflows, providing a counterbalance to foreign outflows.

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This structural shift has reduced the market’s dependence on FPIs compared to previous cycles. However, it does not eliminate the influence of global capital, particularly in large-cap stocks and sectors with high foreign ownership.

What It Means for Retail Investors For individual investors, the evolving FPI narrative has several implications.

1. Expect Higher Volatility

Periods of FPI selling can lead to short-term market corrections and increased volatility. This is particularly relevant for sectors with high foreign ownership, such as financials and IT.

2. Valuation Discipline Becomes Important

In a scenario where foreign flows are not aggressively supporting valuations, markets may become more sensitive to earnings performance. Investors may need to focus more on fundamentals rather than momentum.

3. Diversification Gains Relevance

The shift of global capital to other regions highlights the importance of geographical diversification. Indian investors, therefore, may have to consider exposure to international markets for a more balanced portfolio.

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4. Currency Awareness

Currency movements can influence returns in both domestic and international investments. A weakening rupee may benefit export-oriented sectors but can impact purchasing power and inflation.

The Road Ahead Attracting foreign capital remains an important objective for policymakers. Measures aimed at improving ease of doing business, enhancing market depth, and maintaining macroeconomic stability are likely to remain in focus.

Tax rationalisation and regulatory clarity could also play a role in improving India’s relative attractiveness among global investors.

At the same time, India’s long-term growth story—driven by demographics, digital adoption, and infrastructure development—continues to be a key factor that global investors monitor closely.

A Market in Transition The current caution among foreign investors reflects a mix of elevated valuations, global macro uncertainties, and shifting investment themes. While domestic participation has added resilience to Indian markets, foreign flows continue to influence liquidity, sentiment, and sectoral performance.

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For retail investors, this evolving landscape underscores the importance of staying disciplined. Market phases driven less by global liquidity and more by fundamentals tend to reward patience, asset allocation, and consistency over short-term trading impulses.

As global capital scans for opportunities across regions, India remains part of the conversation—but no longer the only one. How policymakers respond and how earnings growth evolves will determine whether foreign investors return in a meaningful way.

Until then, investors may need to navigate markets that are steadier in the long term but more selective and volatile in the near term.