The selling bias from foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continued to be stubborn as volatile markets amidst macroeconomic backdrops have dampened sentiments. FPIs have been pulling out their money since the very beginning of this year and the June month looks to be on a similar path. So far in 2022, FPIs removed more than ₹1.81 lakh crore in the equities market. However, the selling pressure trend is expected to calm down in the near term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}