FPIs pull out over ₹17,020 cr from equities in Jan so far. Can budget spark buying?3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:48 PM IST
- As per NSDL data, FPIs' overall outflow in the Indian equities is to the tune of ₹17,023 crore so far in January, by end of Friday.
- FIIs selling is around ₹29,232.29 crore in equities.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) stayed as net sellers throughout the current week with January 27 witnessing the most selloff in the current month. On Friday, FPIs pulled out more than ₹5,970 crore from equities on the back of a broader bearish tone that was triggered due to the Adani crisis. In January so far, FPIs have been preferring much cheaper markets such as China Hong Kong, South Korea, and Thailand, while booking profits in India.
