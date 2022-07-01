In six months of 2022 (January - June), the outflow comes to the tune of ₹2,17,358 crore from the equities. On July 1st, the outflow is at ₹261 crore from the market - taking the overall outflow at ₹2,17,619 crore so far this year.
The month of June turned out to be a bloodbath for the equities market when it comes to foreign funds outflow. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) removed a whopping ₹50,203 crore from the equities market in June - the highest monthly outflow so far in June. However, the start of July also saw money going out from the Indian market in the case of overseas investors. Noteworthily, FPI outflows are expected to cool down going forward.
In June, FPIs outflow stood at ₹50,203 crore from the equities market - rising by 25.53% from the previous month's outflow which stood at ₹39,993 crore. In April, the outflow stood at ₹17,144 crore from the equities, as per NSDL data.
The outflow in June is highest compared to the previous five months of 2022. Not only that, the June outflow in equities is massively 35.5 times higher than an outflow of merely ₹1,414 crore in the debt market during the same month.
For the first quarter of FY23 (April - June 2022), FPIs outflow stands at ₹1,07,340 crore from the equities.
According to Research Analysts, Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani at ICICI Securities, the ongoing FPI selling in Indian equities is turning out to be the highest selling spree since the global financial crisis (GFC) of CY08 with a Trailing 12-month (TTM) FPI cumulative selling in the secondary market of $53 billion versus $28 billion during the GFC, as per provisional flows data from exchanges.
These analysts highlighted that sectorally, the bulk of the FPI selling on a 12-month rolling basis has been concentrated around financials and IT (93% contribution) along with FMCG, other services, and construction materials whereas metals, power, discretionary consumption, and telecom saw inflow.
Also, based on March 2022 shareholding filings by listed companies, the ICICI Securities analysts stated that FPI holdings within the NIFTY50, NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY Midcap, and NIFTY Smallcap indices have dipped 188bps, 155bps, 138bps, and 113bps to 23.1%, 15.1%, 14.6%, and 12%, respectively.
Aggregate FPI equity assets stood at ₹41.5 lakh crore as of 15th June 2022, which translates into 17% holding of aggregate listed Indian equities ( ₹245 lakh crore) and is a dip of 300bps from the Mar’21 level of 20%, as per the analysts.
Overall, FPIs outflow stands at ₹2,28,101 crore (including equities, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid market) so far in 2022, till July 1, data of NSDL showed.
What to expect ahead?
Kunal Valia, Chief Investment Officer – Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors said, "Given the risk emanating from a prolonged inflation, Global Central Banks are moving towards normalising interest rates and quantitative tightening at a rapid pace. In such a scenario where not just the cost of capital is going up, but also the liquidity tap is drying up, outflows from emerging markets and risk assets are leading to excess volatility and drawdowns."
Valia added, "Today the Global Central banks are fixated on bringing down price pressures by aggressively raising rates. However, such measures are already having an adverse impact on consumer sentiment and housing prices. The next order impact will be slowdown or recession in some parts of the globe and thereafter we will see Growth-Inflation Equation back on the table for Monetary policy makers and likely turn the table for flows to Strong Emerging Markets like India."
Meanwhile, ICICI Securities analysts said, "Large scale outflows from Indian equities by FPIs has been largely been driven by the fear of aggressive quantitative tightening by the US central bank to tame inflation and relatively higher valuations of Indian equities. However, valuations have rationalised significantly from Oct’21 levels and the fear of a structural increase in inflation is reducing as global commodity prices decline over the recent past which should build confidence of slowing down of FPI outflows incrementally."
"Risk still remains in terms of elevated CPI inflation and crude oil prices which are yet to climb down meaningfully from their recent peaks," ICICI Securities analysts added.