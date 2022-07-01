The month of June turned out to be a bloodbath for the equities market when it comes to foreign funds outflow. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) removed a whopping ₹50,203 crore from the equities market in June - the highest monthly outflow so far in June. However, the start of July also saw money going out from the Indian market in the case of overseas investors. Noteworthily, FPI outflows are expected to cool down going forward.

