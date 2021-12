FPIs pull out 17,696 crore from Indian markets in December so far

In November, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹2,521 crore in Indian markets

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹17,696 crore from the Indian markets in December so far amid uncertainty due to a new coronavirus strain, Omicron, and expectations of faster tapering by the US Federal Reserve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹17,696 crore from the Indian markets in December so far amid uncertainty due to a new coronavirus strain, Omicron, and expectations of faster tapering by the US Federal Reserve.

According to the depositories data, FPIs took out ₹13,470 crore from equities, ₹4,066 crore from the debt segment and ₹160 crore from hybrid instruments between December 1-17. In November, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹2,521 crore in Indian markets. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to the depositories data, FPIs took out ₹13,470 crore from equities, ₹4,066 crore from the debt segment and ₹160 crore from hybrid instruments between December 1-17. In November, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹2,521 crore in Indian markets. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

There continues to be uncertainties on the global as well as domestic fronts, said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India. The concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus persist and have impacted global growth outlook, he added. "Also, the economic growth has also been relatively slow, and India's earnings have not grown much," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sustained FPI selling has made the high quality banking stocks attractive from the valuation perspective, he added. With respect to other emerging markets, Shrikant Chouhan, Head - Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia, witnessed inflows of USD 1,870 million, USD 1,707 million, USD 297 million, USD 94 million and USD 57 million, respectively. "FPI flows are expected to remain volatile given key events such as upcoming state elections and monetary tightening by developed countries," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}