FPIs pull out ₹2,000 cr from Indian equities in Feb so far; favours auto, construction stocks
- FPIs continued to be net sellers in February with an outflow of more than ₹2,000 crore in Indian equities. However, the selling is at a slower pace compared to January month.
- Year-to-date, the Nifty 50 has plunged by over 1%, while a marginal downside is also recorded in Sensex.
Indian markets are expensive and that is seen as the main reason why foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued to sell in domestic equities since the start of 2023, and rather pump their money into much cheaper emerging markets peers. However, unlike, the previous month, FPIs selling is at a slower pace in February so far. A similar pattern is also seen in foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×