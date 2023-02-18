Explaining the reason behind FPIs selling bias, Dr.V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "the distinctive feature of stock market performance this year, so far, is India’s underperformance with Nifty down by 1.4% YTD. In contrast, the Taiwan index is up by 8.3 % and Shanghai Composite is up by 3.4%. The principal reason for this variation in performance is the FPI outflows from India and inflows into other emerging markets like China, Taiwan, Hong Hong, and South Korea."