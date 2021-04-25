Markets are showing tremendous strength this year so far but it’s too early to presume that we’re out of woods. ''We reiterate our view that the prevailing sideways bias in Nifty would end below 14,100 and it may slip towards the 13,800 zone. In the case of a rebound, 14,600 would act as a crucial hurdle. We feel it’s prudent to stay with defensive names and see how the markets pan out in the coming week,'' Mishra added.