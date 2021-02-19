FPIs pump in $35.37 billion so far this fiscal; financials, IT preferred stocks

MUMBAI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in a whooping $35.37 billion into domestic equities till 15 February this fiscal, and a check of their allocations reveals their penchant for financial and information & technology (IT) stocks.

According to the asset under custody data from NSDL available, the maximum holding is in financial services sector at $208.3 billion, followed by IT ($75.1 billion), oil & gas ($53.7 billion), automobiles & auto components ($28.7 billion), capital goods ($22.7 billion), pharmaceuticals & biotechnology ($22.2 billion), sovereign ($21.3 billion--debt), household & personal products ($19.4 billion), food, beverages & tobacco ($15.4 billion) and utilities ($13.3 billion).

For fiscal year 2020-21,FPI's have raised their holdings in financial services by 2.70% to 36.19 till 15th Feb from 33.49% at the end of 31 March 2020, and Capital Goods stood a distant second with an increase of 1.3% to 3.95% till 15th Feb.

Indian stock markets have been on a tear, largely fuelled by inflows from FPIs. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit a record high of 52,000 earlier this year. FPIs have poured in a record $35.37 billion in Indian stocks so far this financial year, will be fourth in the past two decades when foreign investors invested more than $20 billion in a financial year. In 2009-10, the inflows was $ 23.35 billion, followed by the year, 2010-11 with inflows of $ 24.29 billion and in fiscal 2012-13, the invested $ 25.58 billion.

India's economic recovery and the expected pick-up in financials and loan disbursement is said to be the reason behind these robust numbers. "Inflows into India, particularly, is likely to remain robust since the economy is staging a V-shaped recovery and corporate results are surprisingly better than expected. High delivery-based buying in private financials, IT, and telecom FPI preference for these segments," said Dr VK Vijaykumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Of the total holdings in financial services sector, FPIs held $108 billion in assets in banks and the rest $75 billion in other financial services. Financial services constitute a large part of the Nifty50 index with a weight of 38.10% as of January end, and is another reason for the higher allocation.

However, they pruned their exposure in some sectors such as Household & Personal Products, which saw a dip of 1.6% in holdings, Food, Beverages & Tobacco by 1.28%, and Telecom by 0.96%, according to asset under custody data from NSDL.

"Deleveraging of balance sheets by India Inc, operating leverage due to pent-up demand and capex returning should in our view keep flows healthy as several reforms during CY2020 have positioned India as a serious alternative supply source in several industries," said S Ranganathan, head of research, LKP Securities Ltd.

