FPIs pump in $35.37 billion so far this fiscal; financials, IT preferred stocks

Indian stock markets have been on a tear, largely fuelled by inflows from FPIs. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit a record high of 52,000 earlier this year. FPIs have poured in a record $35.37 billion in Indian stocks so far this financial year, will be fourth in the past two decades when foreign investors invested more than $20 billion in a financial year. In 2009-10, the inflows was $ 23.35 billion, followed by the year, 2010-11 with inflows of $ 24.29 billion and in fiscal 2012-13, the invested $ 25.58 billion.