FPIs pump in over 36,200 cr in equities in Nov, continue as net buyers in Dec

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in more than ₹36,200 crore in the equities during November. The start of the last month of 2022 has also begun on a positive note with bulls rallying over Indian stocks taking benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 to their fresh all-time highs. However, on Friday, markets snapped their 8-day winning streak to end in red as investors cashed in their gains. Going ahead, domestic equities are likely to witness a fair share of money from FPIs, however, its high valuation will be a deterrent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}