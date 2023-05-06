FPIs pump in ₹10,850 cr in Indian equities in just 4 sessions of May; DIIs turn net sellers so far2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:50 PM IST
In just four trading sessions in May, foreign investors have shown consistent buying in Indian equities. In the week that ended May 5th, Sensex and Nifty 50 have gained by nearly a percent despite volatile conditions. The domestic market has outperformed most peers in April.
In just four trading sessions of May month so far, foreign investors have made strong buying in Indian equities. In the trading week that ended on May 5th, FPIs have pumped in a whopping ₹10,850 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought ₹5,528 crore. However, this is not the case with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who have turned into net sellers in domestic equities. Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the week with only a 1% upside as sharp selling in HDFC and HDFC Bank toppled broad-based gains.
