For the upcoming Monday session, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "The decline in the index has faded the bullish tone and indications are now in favor of consolidation. On the index front, Nifty has major support at 17,850 so any dip towards that mark may prompt fresh buying. We feel banking and financials may take a breather after the phenomenal performance so the focus should be on other sectors for long trades."