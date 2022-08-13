Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made their biggest buying of the year so far, in less than two weeks of August. In the equity market, FPIs who have been net sellers in the first six months of 2022, emerged as net buyers in July but their strongest buying is seen in the current month. From August 1-12, FPIs have pumped in a whopping ₹22,453 crore -- making it their biggest investment this year. This also brings a remark of sustainability in FPIs' appetite for equities as market sentiments have turned bullish. This week alone, Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 made the highest gains in four months.

