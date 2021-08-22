Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >FPIs pump in 7,245 cr in August so far

FPIs pump in 7,245 cr in August so far

Premium
Overseas investors invested 5,001 crore in equities and 2,244 crore in the debt segment between August 2-20.
1 min read . 03:34 PM IST PTI

The gradual increase in the amount of net inflows indicates that investors are slowly dropping their cautious stance and gaining higher conviction on the Indian markets

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in a net 7,245 crore into the Indian capital markets in August so far amid positive sentiments due to an improving macroeconomic environment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in a net 7,245 crore into the Indian capital markets in August so far amid positive sentiments due to an improving macroeconomic environment.

The gradual increase in the amount of net inflows indicates that investors are slowly dropping their cautious stance and gaining higher conviction on the Indian markets, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.

The gradual increase in the amount of net inflows indicates that investors are slowly dropping their cautious stance and gaining higher conviction on the Indian markets, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per depositories data, 5,001 crore was invested in equities and 2,244 crore in the debt segment by overseas investors between August 2-20. This took the total net investment to 7,245 crore.

Regarding other emerging markets, Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities, noted that flows in South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand continue to be negative to the tune of USD 5,269 million, USD 855 million and USD 341 million, respectively.

On the other hand, Indonesia reported FPI inflows of USD 156 million.

As per Srivastava, the Indian equity markets offer an attractive investment proposition from the long-term perspective. With improving macroeconomic environment and positive outlook, FPIs are focusing their attention on Indian equities.

However, he added that short-term risks continue to persist.

Additionally, lower chances of further rate cuts on the back of global inflation continue to add to their worries.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Afghanistan under the Taliban—what’s next?

Premium

What Biden can still save in Afghanistan

Premium

What to look out for when you put your money in IPOs

Premium

Tax refunds for exporters: Will the new scheme help?

"With the latest Fed minutes indicating the possibility of tapering by year-end, markets have turned a bit volatile. With the Dollar index at around 93.57, FPIs are likely to be on a wait & watch mode, going forward," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!