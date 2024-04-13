FPIs pump ₹13,347 crore in Indian equities, debt flows reduce in April so far: Will inflows continue in FY25?
FPIs have bought ₹13,347 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹15,706 crore as of April 12, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their momentum of buying in Indian equities since the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) after reporting solid inflows in the previous fiscal.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started