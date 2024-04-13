Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their momentum of buying in Indian equities since the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) after reporting solid inflows in the previous fiscal.
FPIs have bought ₹13,347 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹15,706 crore as of April 12, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt inflows stand at ₹1,522 crore so far this month.
