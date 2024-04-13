Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs pump 13,347 crore in Indian equities, debt flows reduce in April so far: Will inflows continue in FY25?

FPIs pump ₹13,347 crore in Indian equities, debt flows reduce in April so far: Will inflows continue in FY25?

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs have bought 13,347 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 15,706 crore as of April 12, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs pumped FPIs pump 13,347 crore in Indian equities. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their momentum of buying in Indian equities since the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) after reporting solid inflows in the previous fiscal.

FPIs have bought 13,347 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 15,706 crore as of April 12, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt inflows stand at 1,522 crore so far this month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
