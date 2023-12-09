FPIs pump ₹26,505 crore in Indian equities in December, turn net buyers after 3 months; What led to trend reversal?
FPIs have bought ₹26,505 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹30,852 crore as of December 8, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to NSDL data.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started December on a cheerful note after finally having reversed their selling streak in November, emerging net buyers in the Indian stock market. A decline in the US treasury yields and softening of dollar amid rising bets that the US Federal Reserve is done with raising key interest rates have triggered foreign fund inflows into emerging markets like India.
