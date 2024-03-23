FPIs pump ₹38,098 crore in Indian equities, debt inflows at ₹13,223 crore; Will the trend continue in FY25?
FPIs have bought ₹38,098 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹51,542 crore as of March 22, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying streak in March, turning steady buyers in Indian markets. Inflows rose in both debt and equities. Foreign investors extended the modest streak picked up in February after being big sellers in January. Market experts have also highlighted that FPIs also invested in some bulk deals through the stock exchanges this month.
