The US dollar replaced technology stocks known as FAANGs in the US - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google - and China’s BATs - Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent - as the most crowded trade for the first time since January, BAML survey found.

FPIs pumped in ₹ 60,094 cr in December into Indian markets so far

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST

PTI

According to the depositories data, FPIs invested a net ₹56,643 crore into equities and ₹3,451 crore into debt instruments between December 1-24. The total net investment during the period under review stood at ₹60,094 crore