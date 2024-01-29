FPIs raise bearish bets, to keenly eye budget, Fed meet
Against a cumulative net bullish position of 81,357 contracts at the beginning of the month, FPIs held a cumulative bearish 108,883 contracts as of 25 January.
MUMBAI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), whose assets under custody in India stand at $758.4 billion, have closed out bullish positions and created huge bearish positions on index futures (Nifty and Bank Nifty) contracts ahead of a key meeting of the US monetary policy body, or FOMC (federal open market committee), on 30 and 31 January, and India’s interim budget on 1 February.
