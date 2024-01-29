FPIs raise bearish bets, to keenly eye budget, Fed meet

MUMBAI :Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), whose assets under custody in India stand at $758.4 billion, have closed out bullish positions and created huge bearish positions on index futures (Nifty and Bank Nifty) contracts ahead of a key meeting of the US monetary policy body, or FOMC (federal open market committee), on 30 and 31 January, and India’s interim budget on 1 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Against a cumulative net bullish position of 81,357 contracts at the beginning of the month, FPIs held a cumulative bearish 108,883 contracts as of 25 January. FPIs have also sold cash shares of ₹24,734 crore so far this month, after net buying shares worth ₹1.7 trillion in calendar year 2023.

These bearish bets are being seen as hedges against anticipated volatility following the two events mentioned above. “Any cue by the Fed on future rate cuts, and the FM’s statements on the slowdown in consumer expenditure and fiscal glide path, will be closely watched," said Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandan Taparia, senior vice-president, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “Both the Fed’s stance and the fiscal deficit back home are risks to markets as FPIs’ actions will be based on how these events pan out."

Based on the FPIs’ hedges, Taparia expects the Nifty to trade in the 20,800–21,800 range, and Srivastava expects it to be in the 20,800–21,700 range in the near term.

Srivastava cited the negative 175,698 contracts FPIs held as recently as 2 November as possibility of further bearish build-up and, consequently, sharper correction in markets. Already, Nifty has corrected 3.5% from a record high of 22,124.15 on 16 January to 21,352.60 last Thursday, led by FPI selling in banks, IT, and consumer companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exchanges such as NSE and BSE offer cash and derivatives trading segments on equities. When FPIs anticipate uncertainty, they hedge their cash portfolios by selling index futures (Nifty and Bank Nifty mainly). This month, selling on the cash segment intensified after HDFC Bank showed lower net interest margin and deposits in Q3 than anticipated by the Street.

This was followed by a tepid performance by FMCG major HUL, Kotak Mahindra, and LTIMindtree on certain key parameters.

Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the vote on account should boost growth “through investments in road, railway, water, renewable energy, digital education and healthcare. The same should be funded through asset monetization and divestment, so that path of fiscal prudence can be achieved". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fiscal deficit, which measures the excess of government spending over its earnings, is budgeted at 5.9% of GDP in FY24 and expected to reach below 4.5% by FY26. The FM’s speech on this will be carefully followed by FPIs.

The national statistics office estimates that private final consumption expenditure, defined as household expenditure on final goods and services, expanded by 4.4% of GDP in FY24, the slowest since the pandemic-stricken year of FY21 when it contracted by over 5%.

The counterparties to the FPIs are retail investors and HNIs, termed “client" by NSE, who have a net cumulative buy position of 97,537 contracts; and proprietary traders, who hold a net positive 45,757 contracts. Interestingly, DIIs, led by MFs, held a net short position of 34,411 contracts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

