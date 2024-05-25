FPIs remain assertive sellers in Indian equities as net outflow swells to ₹22,046 crore: What's fueling the sell-off?
FPIs offloaded ₹22,046 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹17,848 crore as of May 24, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned aggressive sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024, hawkish stance from global central banks, and outperformance in Chinese markets has weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.
