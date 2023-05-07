FPIs remain buyers of Indian equities; invest ₹10,850 crore during May 2-53 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:41 AM IST
This came following a net infusion of ₹11,630 crore in equities in April and ₹7,936 crore in March
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be buyers of Indian equities in May and invested ₹10,850 crore in the last four trading sessions due to the country's stable macroeconomic environment, robust GST collection and better-than-expected corporate quarterly earnings.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×