FPIs extended their selling streak in October, withdrawing ₹24,548 crore from Indian equities, on the back of spiking US Treasury yields and a rise in crude oil prices. FPIs turned net sellers in September, selling equities worth ₹14,768 crore.

This shift occurred following a period of sustained buying that commenced in March and continued till August. In this period, FPIs infused ₹1,68,179 crore into Indian equities, as per the depositories data.

Meanwhile, on the back of continuous FPI outflows, the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, surging US bond yields, and a strengthening US dollar, the Indian market shed 2.8 percent in October, marking the biggest monthly fall in CY23. From its all-time high of 20,222 points, the index is currently down by 6.04 percent.

Before this, the Nifty was up 2 percent in September after a 2.5 percent decline in August. It jumped as much as 2.9 percent in July, in the green for the fifth straight month, after a 3.5 percent rise in June, a 2.6 percent jump in May, a 4 percent rally in April, and a 0.3 percent gain in March. However, it was in the red in the first 2 months of the year, down over 2 percent each.

Before turning net sellers in September, FPIs infused ₹12,262 crore in August. Meanwhile, the net inflow was at ₹46,618 crore in July, ₹47,148 crore in June, and ₹43,838 crore in May. Then, ₹11,631 crore was infused in Indian equities in April and ₹7,935 crore in March.

However, in the first 2 months of the current calendar year, FPI investments were in the red. They sold equities worth ₹28,852 crore in January and ₹5,294 crore in February. Overall, in 2023 YTD, the FPIs have made inflows worth ₹95,538 crore.

Debt

FPIs invested ₹6,382 crore in the country's debt market during the period under review, taking the total investment to ₹36,300 crore in the debt market so far this year. This is a strong improvement from inflows worth ₹938 crore in September. In August, the debt market saw massive inflows of ₹7,733 crore. Before August, the month of June saw the highest FPI inflows into debt securities at ₹9,178 crore.

FPIs have been buyers in the debt market continuously since April.

The calendar year 2023 is also the first time in 4 years that FPIs have become net buyers of Indian debt. Before this, FPIs were net buyers of Indian debt in 2019, when they invested ₹24,058 crore into bonds.

Sectors impacted most

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

FPIs were sellers in sectors like financials, power, FMCG and IT. With high bond yields, it is rational for FPIs to take out some money. The Israel-Palestine war in West Asia and the uncertainty surrounding the conflict have added to negative sentiment in the market.

FPI selling has impacted the financial services and IT segment more than others. The reason is that these two segments account for the major part of FPI’s AUM ( Assets Under Management). Of the total FPI AUM of around $ 652 billion, financial services accounts for $213 billion and IT accounts for $ 64 billion. It is important to note that stock prices in these segments are weak due to FPI selling and not due to any fundamental factors.

Will the outflows in Indian equities continue?

Siddarth Bhamre - EVP, Head of Research, Religare Broking

India is in a sweet spot but the world is not and hence there may be a global realignment in asset allocation as rising bond yields may be attracting more fund allocation based on the risk-reward ratio between debt and equity. So it is not necessary that the selling of Indian equities by FPIs means they are bearish on Indian equity. The current trend may very well continue till the time global risk-on trade doesn’t restart.

Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO MF

The key reason for the FPI selling is US FED rate hikes and the interest rate difference between India and the USA. This has a butterfly effect on the global markets. The rise in the dollar means lower net realisations for US investments and thus discourages them from investing at least in the short term. This trend may continue till the time there is no clarity as to when the rate hikes will pause and when will it start to come down. India as an investment destination has taken one of the top spots in the emerging markets and whenever clarity emerges on the interest rates, we should witness relatively larger sums flowing in the markets.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities

With geopolitical conflicts rising, the risk premium attached to equities has gone up. US 10-year bonds are also witnessing selling pressure. This has pushed the yields higher. Hence, equities are believed to have become less remunerative while bonds have become more attractive leading to an outflow from equities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!