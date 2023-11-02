FPIs remain net sellers in equities in October, debt market sees major inflows; will the trend continue?
FPIs extended their selling streak in October, withdrawing ₹24,548 crore from Indian equities, on the back of spiking US Treasury yields and a rise in crude oil prices.
FPIs extended their selling streak in October, withdrawing ₹24,548 crore from Indian equities, on the back of spiking US Treasury yields and a rise in crude oil prices. FPIs turned net sellers in September, selling equities worth ₹14,768 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started