FPIs remain net sellers in Indian equities, offload ₹12,146 crore on record-high US bond yields; What lies ahead?
FPIs have sold ₹12,146 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹6,55 crore as of October 20, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the third week of October, on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. FPIs have sold ₹12,146 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹6,55 crore as of October 20, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
