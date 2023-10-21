Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the third week of October, on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. FPIs have sold ₹12,146 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹6,55 crore as of October 20, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹12,146 crore-figure also includes bulk deals and investment in primary market. The selling by FPIs in the cash market was higher at ₹16,176 crore. FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September. Surging US bond yields have been the major reason for FPI outflows since last month, according to analysts.

“Flows from foreign institutional investors are expected to remain volatile on increasing concerns about elevated global interest rates, rising energy prices, and a mixed set of corporate earnings print in Q2FY24 so far,'' said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’Heightening geopolitical tension in the Middle East and US Federal Reserve hinting at more rate hikes may see treasury yields staying higher, which could prompt further foreign fund outflows from emerging markets, including India,'' added Chouhan.

What is the FPI selling nature so far? FPIs have extended their selling streak over high US bond yields as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that more interest rate hikes may be required to bring inflation down to a 2 per cent target because of a tight labour market and resilient US economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, FPIs sold across the board in sectors such as power, financials, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and information technology (IT). Analysts noted that FPI selling was subdued in capital goods and automobiles and that they emerged buyers in the telecom sector.

‘’The selling in the cash market was higher at ₹16,176 crore. FPIs have been selling across the board in sectors like financials, power, FMCG and IT. Selling was subdued in automobiles and capital goods. They were buyers in telecom,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’The primary reason for the sustained selling was the sharp spike in US bond yields which took the 10-year yield to a 17-year high of 5 per cent on October 19. If the safest asset class in the world, the US bond, yields around 5 percent it is rational for FPIs to take out some money,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts reckon that the Indian market continues to exhibit resilience even in the midst of several challenges and there is a growing concern among FPIs that if they continue to sell, they will miss out on the potential rally in the Indian market. This might restrain the FPIs from selling heavily in the coming days.

Notably, the FPI selling is not large. This means, when the tide turns, the capital outflows will be reversed, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

FPIs inflow higher in Indian debt market Another important feature of FPI investment is the increasing inflows into the debt market, according to market experts. There are several reasons behind the inflows in Indian bonds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’One, FPIs are diversifying their investment amidst global uncertainty and weakness in the global economy. Indian bonds are giving good yields and INR is expected to be stable given India’s stable macros. Another factor is the inclusion of India in the JP Morgan Global Bond Index. Some FPIs are preempting the Indian bond buying by the major buyers,'' said Geojits' Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

Earlier this month, India's benchmark 10-year bond yield posted its biggest one-day jump in 17 months with the overall bond yields expected to rise further, on open marker sales of bonds through auctions.

The 10-year yield rose to 7.3645 per cent on October 6, with the 15 basis points increase its biggest single-session rise since May 4, 2022. One basis point is one hundredth of percentage point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On October 20, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) paused their selling spell, even as US bond yields rose to record-high levels. FIIs cumulatively bought ₹13,645.57 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹13,189.36 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹456.21 crore on Friday.

‘’Above all foreign investors now perceive India as the most stable emerging market with the best growth story,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!