FPIs remain positive on Indian markets; invest 41,330 cr in August so far

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww said that "after investing in bluechip stocks, FPIs are now starting to pick mid-cap and small-cap stocks." Amidst concerns over economy due to the pandemic, FPIs headed either towards gold or bluechip stocks that are more stable and have better capacity to deal with tough times. Now, nearly four months after the lockdowns started, we have a clearer picture of the economy which has turned out to be much better than feared, he noted. "In this backdrop, many FPIs are beginning to make selective picks in the mid and small-cap space as new opportunities emerge," he said.