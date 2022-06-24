FPIs remove 45,841 cr so far in June, highest monthly outflow in 2022

June is not yet over, however, has emerged as the most bearish month for the Indian equities market in terms of foreign funds. FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) have so far pulled out ₹45,841 crore in June which is the highest monthly outflow in 2022 currently. So far this year, the selloff in the equities market is nearly 17 times higher than compared to the selling in the debt market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}