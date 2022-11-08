Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  FPIs seek stability as they turn net buyers

NEW DELHI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have been net buyers of equities in November despite interest rate hikes and the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve. This is helping market gains despite domestic institutions selling in cash markets. However, various data from the US such as those of retail inflation, jobs, and PMI, should be supportive for FPIs to continue buying, experts said. Clarity on the interest rate trajectory and rupee stability are among key factors to cushion FPI buying.

“FIIs have become net buyers. However, whether this situation will persist or not depends on the cool-off on the job and PMI data from the US. In the absence of this, we cannot expect a continuation of buying activity of FIIs," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) Kotak Securities Ltd.

FPI were net buyers of equities worth about 9,961.84 crore between 1 and 4 November and bought equities worth a net of 1,948 crore on 7 November. Domestic investors had sold equities worth a net of 2,941 crore worth of equities between 1 and 4 November and 844 crore on 7 November.

The Sensex and Nifty gained more than 1% during November aided by foreign flows.

Favourable factors for FII flows remain a good Indian economic outlook and growth. The fundamentals of the country and the market have improved a lot because of positive structural changes in the economy, said Vikram Kasat, head advisory, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

FIIs might have a mixed view in terms of leaving or entering India because the Fed is losing its credibility and India is able to keep up with inflation and interest rates better than many others, Kasat said.

Stability in the rupee, the positive movement in the dollar index and bond yields are critical to support FPI flows. The dollar, which was at 82.79 at the end of October, is 81.91 now.

Certainty on rate trajectory and stability in exchange rates are needed to get overseas investors back into the markets, said Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
