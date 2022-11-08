FPIs seek stability as they turn net buyers

NEW DELHI :Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have been net buyers of equities in November despite interest rate hikes and the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve. This is helping market gains despite domestic institutions selling in cash markets. However, various data from the US such as those of retail inflation, jobs, and PMI, should be supportive for FPIs to continue buying, experts said. Clarity on the interest rate trajectory and rupee stability are among key factors to cushion FPI buying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}