FPIs sell-off rises to ₹21,201 crore in India equities on domestic, global factors; When will inflows resume?

FPIs snapped their two-month buying streak in Indian equities and turned net sellers in August. However, they were consistent buyers in June and July as stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

In July, FPIs invested ₹202432,365 crore in Indian equities, and the total investment in debt markets stood at ₹22,363 crore, over market resilience, which attracted greater inflows. FPIs snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers in June, infusing ₹26,565 crore in Indian equities and ₹14,955 crore in the debt market.

The selling reversed after stability returned to the market as election jitters faded. In May 2024, FPIs offloaded ₹25,586 crore worth of Indian equities, and the debt inflows stood at ₹8,761 crore. Uncertainty over the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, high US bond yields, high Indian market valuations, and the outperformance of Chinese stocks weighed on sentiments.