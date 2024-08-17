FPIs sell-off rises to ₹21,201 crore in India equities on domestic, global factors; When will inflows resume?

  FPIs sell-off rises to 21,201 crore in India equities on domestic, global factors

Nikita Prasad
Published17 Aug 2024, 06:57 PM IST
FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStock
FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStock

FPIs snapped their two-month buying streak in Indian equities and turned net sellers in August. However, they were consistent buyers in June and July as stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

In July, FPIs invested 202432,365 crore in Indian equities, and the total investment in debt markets stood at 22,363 crore, over market resilience, which attracted greater inflows. FPIs snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers in June, infusing 26,565 crore in Indian equities and 14,955 crore in the debt market.

The selling reversed after stability returned to the market as election jitters faded. In May 2024, FPIs offloaded 25,586 crore worth of Indian equities, and the debt inflows stood at 8,761 crore. Uncertainty over the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, high US bond yields, high Indian market valuations, and the outperformance of Chinese stocks weighed on sentiments.

FPIs offloaded 8,671 crore in Indian equities in April and 10,949 crore in debt markets over high US bond yields. However, they pumped 35,098 crore in Indian equities during March 2024 - the highest inflows recorded in the first three months of 2024. FPI outflow declined in February 2024 until they were net buyers by the end of the month despite high US bond yields.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 06:57 PM IST
